Horse therapy helping children with special needs

Amy Albertson holds 5-year-old George Palmer side saddle on Poncho during his equine therapy session. Palmer, diagnosed with autism at age three, is getting help with his motor skills, balance, listening communication, and is building confidence during his time with the horse according to his father David. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Amy Albertson leads 5-year-old George Palmer out of the barn with the horse known as “Poncho” prior to his equine therapy session. Palmer, diagnosed with autism at age three, is getting help with his motor skills, balance, listening communication, and is building confidence during his time with the horse according to his father David. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Amy Albertson leads 5-year-old George Palmer out of the barn with the horse known as “Poncho” prior to his equine therapy session. Palmer, diagnosed with autism at age three, is getting help with his motor skills, balance, listening communication, and is building confidence during his time with the horse according to his father David. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Five-year-old George Palmer is helped on to the horse known as “Poncho” by his father David prior to his equine therapy session. Palmer, diagnosed with autism at age three, is getting help with his motor skills, balance, listening and communication. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Five-year-old George Palmer is helped on to the horse known as “Poncho” by his father David prior to his equine therapy session. Palmer, diagnosed with autism at age three, is getting help with his motor skills, balance, listening and communication. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Amy Albertson holds 5-year-old George Palmer’s hands while sitting backwards on Poncho during his equine therapy session. Palmer, diagnosed with autism at age three, is getting help with his motor skills, balance, listening communication, and is building confidence during his time with the horse according to his father David. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Five-year-old George Palmer sits atop therapy horse Poncho during his equine therapy session. Palmer, diagnosed with autism at age three, is getting help with his motor skills, balance, listening communication, and is building confidence during his time with the horse according to his father David. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Amy Albertson (right) along with assistant Jessica Williams helps support 5-year-old George Palmer as he gets on his knees on therapy horse Poncho. Palmer, diagnosed with autism at age three, is getting help with his motor skills, balance, listening communication, and is building confidence during his time with the horse according to his father David. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Five-year-old George Palmer helps groom therapy horse Poncho following a riding session at Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Five-year-old George Palmer helps groom therapy horse Poncho following a riding session at Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Five-year-old George Palmer feels the texture of therapy horse Poncho’s hoof following a riding session at Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Amy Albertson leads 5-year-old George Palmer back to the barn to groom his therapy horse after a riding session. Palmer, diagnosed with autism at age three, is getting help with his motor skills, balance, listening communication, and is building confidence during his time with the horse according to his father David. The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides equine therapy for children with special needs. Sept. 18, 2019.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com