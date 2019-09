How DNA evidence works With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime.

Horry County Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a child and locating his parents.

The child was found alone on Monday afternoon with no adult supervision near Myrtle Ridge Drive and Drawbridge Drive outside Conway, according to a press release.

He is believed to be two years old.

Horry County Police ask anyone with relevant information to call 843-248-1520.