Avoid the area: Crews work single-vehicle crash with serious injuries on SC 22
Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid a portion of S.C. 22 following a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to a post from the department.
Officials were called to S.C. 22 East between S.C. 90 and S.C. 31 about 9:50 a.m. after a single-vehicle crash. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, HCFR reports.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene.
