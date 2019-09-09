Avoid the area: Crews work single-vehicle crash with serious injuries on SC 22

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid a portion of S.C. 22 following a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to a post from the department.

Officials were called to S.C. 22 East between S.C. 90 and S.C. 31 about 9:50 a.m. after a single-vehicle crash. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, HCFR reports.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene.

