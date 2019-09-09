Election Day 2019: Here’s who is running for Conway City Council

City Mayors protest state bill that would subvert their power North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, chairperson of the Horry County League of Cities, held a press event at Conway City Hall along with other area mayors to protest S.C. House Bill 4597 calling the bill a violation of Home Rule. May 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, chairperson of the Horry County League of Cities, held a press event at Conway City Hall along with other area mayors to protest S.C. House Bill 4597 calling the bill a violation of Home Rule. May 20, 2019.

The City of Conway is gearing up for its 2019 non-partisan city council elections and residents now have a field of candidates to chose their new leaders.

First, Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy did not draw a challenger. Without a challenger, Blain-Bellamy will most likely be elected to her second term as a mayor.

Seven people are running for the three other seats on city council. City council members represent the entire city, not individual districts. The ballot will list all of the names and voters can pick their top three.

Larry White, first elected in 2009, and Thomas Anderson, first elected in 2011, are the two incumbents both running to keep their seats on council.

The challengers include Alex Hyman, Liz Gilland, Justin Jordan, Barb Eisenhardt and Randy Alford.

The third seat up for grabs is currently unoccupied because former Council Member Ashley Smith stepped down in July to run the city’s parks and recreation department.

Election day will be Nov. 5 for city residents only. Since the election is non-partisan, there will be no primaries.