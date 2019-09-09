Myrtle Beach restaurant hosts dinner to raise money for Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Hook & Barrel Seafood and Bar opens in Myrtle Beach offering seafood, chicken and more Heidi Vukov, owner of Heidi's Corner which houses a second Croissant's Bistro and Bakery location as well as the Hook & Barrel, opened the eatery with her family after working on the project for four years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heidi Vukov, owner of Heidi's Corner which houses a second Croissant's Bistro and Bakery location as well as the Hook & Barrel, opened the eatery with her family after working on the project for four years.

A Myrtle Beach restaurant plans to give 100 percent of proceeds made Wednesday evening to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian destroyed the islands as a Category 5 storm last week.

Hook & Barrel seafood restaurant will welcome guests from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a relief effort fundraiser for the Bahamas, according to a release. The restaurant will serve a limited version of its dinner menu and plans to donate all of the money through Caribbean Youth Network.

“We are so thankful that our area was mostly spared from Hurricane Dorian, however the storm was catastrophic for the Bahamas,” Owner Heidi Vukov said in a release. “The destruction has been truly heartbreaking. We want to do our part in helping our southern neighbors during this extremely devastating time. We hope our community will come together to support the Bahamas and have a great meal in the process.”

To make reservations for the fundraiser, visit https://hookandbarrelrestaurant.com/reservations/ or call 843-839-5888.

