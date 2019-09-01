North Carolina man dies following pool incident at Surfside Beach resort

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.

A 52-year-old North Carolina man died following a possible drowning incident at a Surfside Beach resort Sunday afternoon, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Shawn Hamlet of Raleigh died at South Strand Hospital following an incident in the pool at Myrtle Beach Resort, Bellamy said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, Bellamy said.

Horry County police are investigating the incident.