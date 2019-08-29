Will Hurricane Dorian impact Labor Day weekend in Myrtle Beach? Here’s the latest

NHC forecasts Hurricane Dorian as Category 4 with 130 mph winds before U.S. landfall Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to be a major hurricane — possibly a Category 4 — when it approaches the U.S. coast early next week, according to the 8 a.m. update on Thursday, August 29, from the National Hurricane Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to be a major hurricane — possibly a Category 4 — when it approaches the U.S. coast early next week, according to the 8 a.m. update on Thursday, August 29, from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Dorian, forecast to hit Florida’s east coast Monday night, is expected to bring rough surf and rip currents to the Myrtle Beach area over Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina said rough surf and strong rip currents will start Saturday and continue through next week. Forecasters said more direct impacts are possible if the storm turns up the coast after it makes landfall Monday night on the Florida coast.

The risk of Dorian coming directly at the Carolinas is still low, but cannot be discounted, according to Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski with WPDE, The Sun News’ news partner.

“While there will be showers and storms around this weekend, it won’t be from Dorian,” Piotrowski said in a social media update. If the hurricane were to have an impact on the region’s weather, Piotrowski said it would not be until after Wednesday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday for Horry and Georgetown counties as king tides move through the area.

Heading into Labor Day weekend, the Myrtle Beach area is forecast to have a sunny day Friday with a high at 85 degrees, according to the NWS. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms is possible after 9 p.m. Friday night.

The weather service predicts thunderstorms Saturday, Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to low 80s.

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday evening or Saturday night. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. https://t.co/yChCF6oWL9 pic.twitter.com/sY8jyYVaxz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019