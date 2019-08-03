Celebrating tobacco and its roots in Horry County

Daron Lambert hangs a stick of tobacco in the barn for curing at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. Tobacco History Day was held at the farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods. Horry County Museum’s 17-acre farm depicts farm life in the county from 1900 to 1955. The farm is located off of Harris Shortcut Rd. outside of Conway. Farm events are free to the public.
McKenzie Fogle (7) learns to crop tobacco at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. Tobacco History Day is held at L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods.
Wayne Skipper hauls the tobacco sled to the fields behind mules "Minnie" (left) and "Pet" during Tobacco History Day at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday.
Wayne Skipper hauls the tobacco on a sled from the field behind mules "Minnie" (left) and "Pet" during Tobacco History Day at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday.
Hannah Weaver of Lake City crops tobacco for the first time during Tobacco History Day at L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday. Hannah came to the farm with her father Billy Weaver who wanted to show her about he heritage of the region. Horry County Museum's 17-acre farm depicts farm life in the county from 1900 to 1955. The farm is located off of Harris Shortcut Rd. outside of Conway. Farm events are free to the public.
Larry Small crops tobacco as the mule named "Minnie" watches during Tobacco History Day at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday. Small said he grew up farming tobacco and comes back to remember his heritage.
Cured tobacco is prepped in the same way it would have been when sent to auction at Tobacco History Day at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods.
Cured tobacco is prepped in the same way it would have been when sent to auction at Tobacco History Day at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods.
Mules "Minne" (left) and "Pet", await a load of tobacco as visitors crop the fields at Tobacco History Day at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday.
Tobacco History Day is held at L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods.
Tobacco History Day is held at L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods. Horry County Museum’s 17-acre farm depicts farm life in the county from 1900 to 1955. The farm is located off of Harris Shortcut Rd. outside of Conway. Farm events are free to the public.
Tobacco History Day is held at L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods. Horry County Museum’s 17-acre farm depicts farm life in the county from 1900 to 1955. The farm is located off of Harris Shortcut Rd. outside of Conway. Farm events are free to the public.
Tobacco History Day is held at L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods. Horry County Museum’s 17-acre farm depicts farm life in the county from 1900 to 1955. The farm is located off of Harris Shortcut Rd. outside of Conway. Farm events are free to the public.
McKenzie Fogle (7) learns to string tobacco on sticks to be hung in the barn at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. Tobacco History Day is held at L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods.
Horry County Museum Director Walter Hill explains the workings of the blacksmith's forge during Tobacco History Day at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday with visitors getting the chance to participate in the cropping and curing of the leaf using traditional farming methods.
Wayne Skipper hauls the tobacco on a sled from the field behind mules "Minnie" (right) and "Pet" during Tobacco History Day at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday.
Wayne Skipper prepares for Tobacco History Day at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm on Saturday.
