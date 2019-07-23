Local

Multi-alarm fire reported at Myrtle Beach area condo building

Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires

Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. By
Up Next
Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. By

A multi-alarm fire was reported at a Myrtle Beach area condo building on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the blaze at 110 Gully Branch Lane around 4:25 p.m. The building is located in the Arcadian Lakes development.

When Horry County fire crews arrived, they reported smoke and flames coming from a two-story building, according to police radio traffic. According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, four units were severely damaged, but there were no injuries.

Firefighters from Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach were also called to help at the scene.

pureblack.de

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  