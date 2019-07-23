Local

Horry, state fire crews battling 10-acre brush fire in Nichols area

Firefighters are working to extinguish a 10-acre brush fire in the Nichols area.

The blaze was reported around 1:20 p.m. as a small fire near Livingston Lane, said Tony Casey with Horry County Fire and Rescue. The fire has grown to about 10 acres in size.

“Our only challenge is wind shifting,” Casey said about their efforts to control the fire.

There were no injuries and no structures that were threatened, Casey said.

The State’s Forestry Commission is also on scene helping to extinguish the fire.

