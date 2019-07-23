Horry, state fire crews battling 10-acre brush fire in Nichols area

How many fires did Grand Strand fire crews go to in 2018? Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a 10-acre brush fire in the Nichols area.

The blaze was reported around 1:20 p.m. as a small fire near Livingston Lane, said Tony Casey with Horry County Fire and Rescue. The fire has grown to about 10 acres in size.

“Our only challenge is wind shifting,” Casey said about their efforts to control the fire.

There were no injuries and no structures that were threatened, Casey said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The State’s Forestry Commission is also on scene helping to extinguish the fire.

At about 1:20 p.m., #HCFR began response at a 6200 Livingston Lane (Nichols) brush fire. It’s approximately 10 acres in size. There are no injuries nor structures threatened at this time. @ForestryCommish and Loris FD joining in response. pic.twitter.com/CkW34OFI9Q — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 23, 2019