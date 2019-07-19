Horry, North Myrtle Beach crews battle fire at Little River restaurant

How many fires did Grand Strand fire crews go to in 2018? Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018.

Nobody was injured in a fire at a Little River restaurant on Friday night.

The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. at Noodles Vietnamese Cuisine, 1486 Highway 17, in the Little River area.

Crews from Horry County, North Myrtle Beach and Calabash, North Carolina, responded to the scene. Within an hour, firefighters had the blaze under control and there were no reported injuries, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At 9:31 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded heavily to a second-alarm fire at 1485 Highway 17 in Little River. The fire is under control and will be overhauled by responding agencies. There are no reported injuries at this time. This fire is under investigation.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/u8nuzyIOK5 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 20, 2019