Horry, North Myrtle Beach crews battle fire at Little River restaurant
Nobody was injured in a fire at a Little River restaurant on Friday night.
The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. at Noodles Vietnamese Cuisine, 1486 Highway 17, in the Little River area.
Crews from Horry County, North Myrtle Beach and Calabash, North Carolina, responded to the scene. Within an hour, firefighters had the blaze under control and there were no reported injuries, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
