Local

Horry, North Myrtle Beach crews battle fire at Little River restaurant

How many fires did Grand Strand fire crews go to in 2018?

Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018. By
Up Next
Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018. By

Nobody was injured in a fire at a Little River restaurant on Friday night.

The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. at Noodles Vietnamese Cuisine, 1486 Highway 17, in the Little River area.

Crews from Horry County, North Myrtle Beach and Calabash, North Carolina, responded to the scene. Within an hour, firefighters had the blaze under control and there were no reported injuries, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  