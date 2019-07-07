Nine-vehicle accident with several injuries slowing traffic on U.S. Highway 501

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Traffic is backed up on U.S. 501 as authorities deal with a nine-vehicle accident that happened near Lake Busbee in Conway at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said via Facebook that nine people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while 14 others signed transport waivers.

“Traffic movement, once again, is down to one lane as we work with our responding public safety partners to clear this scene,” the Facebook post reads.