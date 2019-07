How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old runaway, according to a department Facebook post.

Jamiah Nashae Franklin ran away from her home on Ole Lee Drive in Bucksport around 1 a.m. Saturday, the post states.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact them at 843-915-5350.