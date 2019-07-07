Local
North Carolina woman dies after overnight vehicle crash in Horry County
A 64-year-old North Carolina woman died following a vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Horry County.
Linda Rolan from Maxton, North Carolina died at Conway Medical Center’s emergency room at 6:10 a.m. from internal injuries suffered in a wreck at the intersection of S.C. 544 and Singleton Ridge Road at 12:10 a.m., according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
