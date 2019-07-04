Coroner: One dead following boating accident in Georgetown County

These two things could save your life on the water


A man died after a Fourth of July boating accident in Georgetown County.
Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirmed the victim in the incident has died. The office has not released the victim’s name pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Georgetown County Fire Rescue were called to drowning following a boat accident, SCDNR said in a Twitter post. The boat accident happened at 18 St. James Street near Front Street in Georgetown County, according to Tony Hucks with Georgetown County Fire Rescue.
Hucks said the man was found floating in the channel around 4:30 p.m. behind Front Street after his dinghy was seen without him, according to police radio traffic.
