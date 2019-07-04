Boating accident leads to possible drowning in Georgetown County

Staying safe on the water in Myrtle Beach Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue talks about staying safe while enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue talks about staying safe while enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

A boating accident in the Georgetown Harbor Thursday afternoon has resulted in a possible drowning, officials said.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Georgetown County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a possible drowning following a boat accident, SCDNR said in a Twitter post. The boat accident happened at 18 St. James Street near Front Street in Georgetown County, according to Tony Hucks with Georgetown County Fire Rescue.

Hucks said the male victim was found floating in the channel around 4:30 p.m. behind Front Street after his dinghy was seen without him, according to police radio traffic.





SCDNR said more information will be released at a later time.