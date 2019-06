Horry County Fire Rescue is working an multi-unit apartment fire in the Little River area Monday morning.

Crews were called to Cypress Bay apartments, at 4254 Pinehurst Circle, about 8 a.m. after reports of a fire.

Tony Casey with HCFR said one victim was transported with minor injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.