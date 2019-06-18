Local

Myrtle Beach Fire fighting blaze near The Dunes

Heavy smoke billows out of Kings Road house in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue had a two-alarm fire at a house on Kings Road in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday afternoon.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is fighting a house fire at 9002 Kings Road on Tuesday afternoon.

When multiple units responded to the fire, the house was 50 percent involved. Officials believe they were able to safely remove all occupants at the house.

The house’s apparent garage or carport looks to be completely destroyed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Along with Myrtle Beach Fire, Myrtle Beach Police and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.



Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is fighting a house fire at 9002 Kings Road on Tuesday afternoon. Anna Young ayoung@thesunnews.com

Lt. Christian Sliker said there were no injuries in the Tuesday afternoon fire at a house on Kings Road in Myrtle beach. Multiple agencies responded to the house, which was 50 percent involved when they arrived.

Anna Young

