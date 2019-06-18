Myrtle Beach Fire fighting blaze near The Dunes

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
Lt. Christian Sliker said there were no injuries in the Tuesday afternoon fire at a house on Kings Road in Myrtle beach. Multiple agencies responded to the house, which was 50 percent involved when they arrived.
