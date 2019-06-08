Crowds brave weather, evacuation for Carolina Country Music Fest

CCMF attendees stand in the rain as they wait for the next act to take the stage Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
CCMF attendees gather underneath a breezeway in the parking garage adjacent to the festival as lightning forces an evacuation of the grounds Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
CCMF attendees brave the rain Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
CCMF attendees wait for the next act to take the American Anthem Vodka stage Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
CCMF attendees stand atop scaffolding Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Britney Brennan and Matthew Fowler of Myrtle Beach pose for a photo Saturday afternoon in front of the CCMF autograph wall at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Makenzie Strickland of Hickory, N.C. works behind a bar Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Casey Knofler and Jessica Glantz of Brooklyn, N.Y. stand near a row of food vendors Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Micah Campbell, 8, sits on his dad’s lap while siblings Laila Preece, 12, and Zane Campbell, 2, blow bubbles Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
A CCMF attendee dons a poncho as rain begins to fall Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
CCMF attendees sit back on air sofas while watching artists perform on giant screens Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Liz Huth (L) sits on an air sofa Saturday afternoon with her daughter, Annsley McElveen of Turbeville, S.C. at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
(From left) Amanda Wyndham, Rebekah Wyndham, Brooklyn Wyndham and Sarah Hopwood pose Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Matthew Camma of Pittman, N.J (R) adjusts Kyle Collinsworth’s (L) American flag overalls Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Tyler and Nicole Spencer of Claabash, N.C. relax on their air sofa Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
CCMF attendees walk past food vendors Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Eve Davis (front), Anna McCoy (middle) and Erica Ross of Sarasota, Fla. ride a mechanical bull Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
CCMF attendees pose for photos Saturday afternoon in front of the CCMF autograph wall at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Blythe Morris (L) and Laney Atkinson of Morehead City, N.C try to fill their air sofa Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Blythe Morris (L) and Laney Atkinson of Morehead City, N.C try to fill their air sofa Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Betsy Fruhling of Conway, S.C. spreads out her raincoat as rain begins to fall Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
CCMF attendees hang out near CCMF’s “Country Corral” Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Tim Thomas of Malibu, Ca. (L), and Chase Williams of Buffalo, N.Y. play soccer pool Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Justin Bowers of Pittsburgh, Pa. signs CCMF’s autograph wall Saturday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
