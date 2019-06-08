Local
One person dead after running car off the road near Loris
One person died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A Mazda CX-9 was going north on S.C. 19 when it ran off the road near Cane Branch Road at approximately 11:57 a.m., causing it to overturn and eject the driver from the vehicle, the SCHP reports. The crash happened south of Loris, according to the highway patrol.
The driver — who has yet to be identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office — was not wearing a seat belt, the SCHP reports.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.
