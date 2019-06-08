One person dead after running car off the road near Loris

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Mazda CX-9 was going north on S.C. 19 when it ran off the road near Cane Branch Road at approximately 11:57 a.m., causing it to overturn and eject the driver from the vehicle, the SCHP reports. The crash happened south of Loris, according to the highway patrol.

The driver — who has yet to be identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office — was not wearing a seat belt, the SCHP reports.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.