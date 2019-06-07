CCMF Myrtle Beach: Storms loom over crowd

Michael Muldowney of Surfside Beach, S.C. poses for a photo Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
CCMF attendees wait for the next act to take the stage as raindrops begin to fall Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Courtney Cappel of Pawleys Island, S.C. braids the hair of Emily Simpson of Charlotte, N.C. Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Josiah Winger and Ashley Thompson of Chambersburg, Pa. walk to the Coors Light main stage Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Kevin Miller of St. Louis, Mo. and Emily Morse of Washington, D.C. pose for a photo in front of the CCMF autograph wall Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Michael Schatzel of Saugerties, N.Y. poses for a photo Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Miles Usrey (L), Haley Stambaugh and Alex Conley of Myrtle Beach pose for a photo Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Josiah Winger and Ashley Thompson of Chambersburg, Pa. walk past vendor booths Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Katy Thompson of Columbia, S.C. plays Ladder Toss with Drew Crowell of Charleston, S.C. Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Haley Stambaugh of Myrtle Beach poses for a photo Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Michael Muldowney of Surfside Beach, S.C. walks with his wife to the exit gate Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Jeff Bracken of Hillsborough, N.C. swings a hammer at a vendor booth Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Cody Hepner of Harrisburg, Pa. signs the CCMF autograph wall Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Jordan Williams and Catherine Brubaker of York, Pa. share a kiss at the Coors Light tent Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Jack Gigliotti and Lauren Mitchell of Fayettville, N.C. stroll past vendor tents Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
CCMF attendees wait in the rain for the next act to take the stage Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Dale Hatcher of Rockingham, N.C. shoots a dart gun at a vendor booth Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Beezie Fleming of Moncks Corner, S.C. waits in the rain for the next act to take the stage Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Brad Hansley and Laura Waters of Pinehurst, N.C. show off their American flag-themed attire Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Scott Floyd of Loris, S.C. tosses a sandbag while playing cornhole with his family Friday afternoon on day 2 of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
Crowds begin to head for cover as rain begins to fall Friday afternoon at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.
