The five new activities unveiled this summer at Rockin’ Jump Myrtle Beach

Wipe Out, which lets guests leap, jump and dodge rotating sweeper bars while competing with others, is one of five new activities unveiled Thursday at Rockin’ Jump Myrtle Beach. Rockin' Jump submitted photo

Rockin’ Jump Myrtle Beach unveiled five new activities as part of its Grand Reopening celebration on Thursday.

The trampoline park’s new, high-octane activities have arrived for the summer season.

The new additions give the locally-owned franchise , which is celebrating its third anniversary, 12 different activities to entertain children of all ages.

Leading the roster of new additions is Wipe Out, which lets guests leap, jump and dodge rotating sweeper bars while competing with others.





The new Warped Wall, popularized by the television show “American Ninja Warrior,” has a curved incline and two different heights to complete.

Aerial Silks will bring an entirely new dimension to Rockin’ Jump as they help guests improve upper-body and core strength, range of motion and flexibility.

The fidget ladder tests balance. The hardwood rungs are longest in the middle and lashed to multi-line perimeters, and it will be challenging to make it across without being flipped into the foam pit below.





The log roll has a soft landing foam in place of water for challengers unable to conquer the spinning beam.

“We can’t wait for people to experience the ‘new’ Rockin’ Jump,” owner and local resident Chrissy Mays said in a release. “Our goal from Day 1 has been to deliver an experience that leaves kids and even adults looking forward to their next trip to Rockin’ Jump, and the five new activities are the next step in our evolution.”

Friday night, Rockin’ Jump will host an End of School Lock-In from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. for 10- to 15-year-olds. There will be a live DJ, games and prizes for $35.

The new activities join Rockin’ Jump’s Ninja Course, a large open jump arena, a trampoline dodgeball court, Slam Dunk Zone, the X Beam jousting challenge, a Stunt Bag area and rock climbing wall. The attraction also features an entertainment complex with private party rooms, seating and gathering areas including free lockers, free wi-fi, TV’s and a full service café.

For more information, visit RockinJump.com/MyrtleBeach/.