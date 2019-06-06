Local
‘Life a whole lot better’: Here is how long widening Carolina Forest is expected to take
Carolina Forest continues to expand over the years
The widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard is expected to begin June 17 with hopes of completing it by 2021.
Horry County’s RIDE Project Manager Jason Thompson said locally owned Southern Asphalt was selected as the contractor to make the boulevard a four-lane road from end-to-end with a mix-used walking path.
During the construction period, the road will remain open to traffic. Thompson said there will be detours at some intersections, but the hope is to keep traffic flowing. He asked drivers to watch out for the safety of the construction crews.
Southern Asphalt was given 700 days to complete the project, barring any rain or weather delays. If the road is not completed during that time, there will be $5,000 a day fine paid to Horry County.
County Council Member Dennis DiSabato asked folks living in the area to be patient while the work is underway.