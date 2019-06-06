‘Life a whole lot better’: Here is how long widening Carolina Forest is expected to take

Carolina Forest continues to expand over the years Carolina Forest is a residential powerhouse in Horry County. Started in 1997, it is actually less developed than originally planned. What does the future of the area look like and what can residents expect? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Forest is a residential powerhouse in Horry County. Started in 1997, it is actually less developed than originally planned. What does the future of the area look like and what can residents expect?

The widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard is expected to begin June 17 with hopes of completing it by 2021.

Horry County’s RIDE Project Manager Jason Thompson said locally owned Southern Asphalt was selected as the contractor to make the boulevard a four-lane road from end-to-end with a mix-used walking path.

During the construction period, the road will remain open to traffic. Thompson said there will be detours at some intersections, but the hope is to keep traffic flowing. He asked drivers to watch out for the safety of the construction crews.

“Safety is the most important concern not only for you, the Horry County citizens, but the Southern Asphalt workers and any other agency,” he said.

The project is expected to come in under what was budgeted in the RIDE III sales tax, Thompson said. Any leftover money will go toward other RIDE projects that might come out over budget.

Southern Asphalt was given 700 days to complete the project, barring any rain or weather delays. If the road is not completed during that time, there will be $5,000 a day fine paid to Horry County.

County Council Member Dennis DiSabato asked folks living in the area to be patient while the work is underway.

“I just want to urge people to be patient with us, this is a huge project,” he said. “Once the road is completed, it’s going to make life a whole lot better in Carolina Forest.”