Pride in the Park participants celebrate 50th anniversary of movement

Supporters of the LGBTQ commuity dance at Pride in the Park on Saturday. Hosted by the Grand Strand PRIDE organization, the event included food vendors, music, and political groups. Members of the LGBTQ community around the nation are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the modern gay rights movement during the month of June.
Supporters of the LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach hulu hoop at the Pride in the Park festival at The Market Common on Saturday. Members of the LGBTQ community around the nation are celebrating in June, the 50th Anniversary of the modern gay rights movement.
Molly Askins Ford dances with a rainbow colored boa at Pride in the Park on Saturday. Ford said she attended the event in support of her brother. Members of the LGBTQ community around the nation are celebrating in June, the 50th Anniversary of the modern gay rights movement.
Grand Strand PRIDE held a festival at Valor Park in The Market Common on Saturday. The LGBTQ community around the nation are celebrating in June, the 50th Anniversary of the modern gay rights movement.
Myrtle Beach Police providing security at the Pride in the Park festival try out the hulu hoops during the event. Grand Strand PRIDE held a festival at Valor Park in The Market Common on Saturday. The LGBTQ community around the nation are celebrating in June, the 50th Anniversary of the modern gay rights movement.
