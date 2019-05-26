Local
‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’: Bald eagle caught on camera doing a shimmy in Murrells Inlet
Bald Eagle does a shimmy at Huntington Beach State Park
Rappers P. Diddy, Nelly and Murphy Lee would be proud.
Surely iconic musician Ray Charles is smiling down as well.
A bald eagle shook its tailfeather Sunday in a video captured by a local photographer at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet.
The bald eagle sits in the branch for most of the video, a sight within itself, but at approximately 54 seconds it does what appears to be a shimmy, a move that likely would make the musicians responsible for “Shake Your Tailfeather” from “The Blues Brothers” and 2003 hip hop hit “Shake Ya Tailfeather” proud.
Well, did he “do it right?”
Comments