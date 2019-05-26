‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’: Bald eagle caught on camera doing a shimmy in Murrells Inlet

Bald Eagle does a shimmy at Huntington Beach State Park Local photographer Austin Bond caught a bald eagle do a shimmy while sitting on a branch at Huntington State Park in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local photographer Austin Bond caught a bald eagle do a shimmy while sitting on a branch at Huntington State Park in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina on Sunday.

Rappers P. Diddy, Nelly and Murphy Lee would be proud.

Surely iconic musician Ray Charles is smiling down as well.

A bald eagle shook its tailfeather Sunday in a video captured by a local photographer at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet.

The bald eagle sits in the branch for most of the video, a sight within itself, but at approximately 54 seconds it does what appears to be a shimmy, a move that likely would make the musicians responsible for “Shake Your Tailfeather” from “The Blues Brothers” and 2003 hip hop hit “Shake Ya Tailfeather” proud.

Well, did he “do it right?”