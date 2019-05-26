Local

‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’: Bald eagle caught on camera doing a shimmy in Murrells Inlet

Bald Eagle does a shimmy at Huntington Beach State Park

Local photographer Austin Bond caught a bald eagle do a shimmy while sitting on a branch at Huntington State Park in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina on Sunday. By
Rappers P. Diddy, Nelly and Murphy Lee would be proud.

Surely iconic musician Ray Charles is smiling down as well.

A bald eagle shook its tailfeather Sunday in a video captured by a local photographer at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet.

The bald eagle sits in the branch for most of the video, a sight within itself, but at approximately 54 seconds it does what appears to be a shimmy, a move that likely would make the musicians responsible for “Shake Your Tailfeather” from “The Blues Brothers” and 2003 hip hop hit “Shake Ya Tailfeather” proud.

Well, did he “do it right?”

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
