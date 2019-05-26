Memorial Day weekend has brought the heat to the Grand Strand. But is it here to stay?

A team of flag bearers makes its way along Atlantic Beach. The Little River American Legion hosts the ninth annual American Pride March in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday, July 4, 2017. 48 teams of three people carry the flags from the north and south ends of North Myrtle Beach, to meet at Main Street, where crowds of citizens holding flags welcome them as the Salute to the Shore flyover passes overhead. For The Sun News

There is no question that Memorial Day weekend has brought the heat to the Myrtle Beach area. The question is: will the heat stick around?

Well, yes, at least for a few more days, according to the National Weather Service.

After record-breaking heat Friday, the NWS in Wilmington said more records could be broken this week. High temperatures in the 90s are expected in the Myrtle Beach area through Thursday, with a high of 88 degrees Friday and dropping to a high of 85 Saturday, the NWS reports.

The heat index is predicted to be between 97 and 102 degrees Sunday, and 97 to 103 each afternoon Monday through Wednesday, according to the NWS hazardous weather outlook. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees Sunday in some inland areas.

“This type of heat, although short of local heat advisory criteria, can be dangerous during over-exertion, dehydration or prolonged exposure to the sun,” a special weather statement Sunday reads. “Take breaks if outside, stay hydrated, wear loose, light colored clothing, and seek shade. Avoid over-doing it today outside in this level of heat.”

The Memorial Day weather forecast calls for a sunny day and a high of 93 degrees, with winds up to 8 mph, according to the weather service. The evening will cool down to a low in the mid 70s, the NWS reports.

The week is predicted to be mostly clear and sunny days ahead.

