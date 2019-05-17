Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Highway 501 during Myrtle Beach area bike week

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 501.

The wreck happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 501 near Causey Road, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue. There were three vehicles involved, including a motorcycle.

The motorcyclists was killed and there were no other serious injuries, according to the agency.

As crews tended to the scene, the area of Highway 501 heading north to Conway is closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts have descended on the Myrtle Beach area for the annual bike week celebration. Motorcycle-related events related are scheduled throughout the weekend.

