Horry County Coroner ID’s victim in Fantasy Harbour hotel drowning

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.

A 36-year-old drown at a Fantasy Harbour hotel on Wednesday night.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Enrique Nava Nava, who is originally from Guerrero, Mexico. The victim drowned in the hotel pool and was pulled out by bystanders. Nava lived in the U.S. for about five years.





The Coroner’s office determined the cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning.

Around 8:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the RiverWalk Inn and Suites for the reported drowning. The hotel is along the Intercoastal Waterway and U.S. Highway 501 in Horry County.

The RiverWalk Inn drowning was the second reported to emergency responders on Wednesday. Around noon, a drowning was reported in the Aynor area. The victim — reportedly a child — was taken to the hospital. There has been no update on that person’s condition.