One person dead in Myrtle Beach area hotel drowning

One person is dead in a drowning at a hotel near Fantasy Harbor outside of Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Tony Casey said the person drown at the RiverWalk Inn and Suites at 101 Fantasy Harbor Blvd. Crews were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Casey did not release information about the person’s identity or age.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office and Horry County police also responded to the scene.

The drowning was the second reported on Wednesday. Around noon, there was a reported drowning in the Aynor area. One person - reportedly a child - was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials have not updated that victim’s condition.