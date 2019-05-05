Local
Police seeking help in locating missing teenager who might have run away
Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Conway who might have run away, according to a department news release.
Laura Taylor, 17, was last seen around midnight Sunday wearing blue jogging pants and a gray sweater, the release states. She is 5-foot and 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the report.
Police ask that anyone with information on her location call them at 843-248-1520.
