Police seeking help in locating missing teenager who might have run away

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Conway who might have run away, according to a department news release.

Laura Taylor, 17, was last seen around midnight Sunday wearing blue jogging pants and a gray sweater, the release states. She is 5-foot and 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the report.

Police ask that anyone with information on her location call them at 843-248-1520.