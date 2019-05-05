Horry County police seeking public’s help in locating trio of runaway teens

Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating three runaway teens, according to a news release from the department.

Fifteen-year-olds Keara Spence, Siera Mabry and Madison Speed were last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday leaving Seacoast Youth Center off Bay Road near Myrtle Beach, the release states. Spence is 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, Mabry is 5-5 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and Speed is 5-2 and 112 pounds with brown and orange hair and green eyes and has a heart tattoo on her arm, according to the release.

Police believe the trio might have been going to or are in the Conway area.

Police ask that anyone with information on their whereabouts contact them at 843-248-1520.