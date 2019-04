One person was injured and multiple vehicles were damaged in a body shop fire in Loris Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called to an industrial fire at a body shop, at 11111 W. Highway 19, about 11:42 a.m. The fire is under control, according to HCFR.

Tony Casey with HCFR said the blaze was accidental.

