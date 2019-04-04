Police seeking public’s help locating missing pre-teen boy

6 p.m. update — Police officials say Keegen Mitchum was found safe.

Conway Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Keegen Mitchum, 11, of Conway, was last seen in the area of 13th Avenue in Conway around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release. Mitchum is just under 5-foot, 78 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes.

Mitchum was last seen wearing a red long sleeved hoodie, jeans, a black hat with a flat bill, and black and red Jordan shoes carrying a white and black zig-zag backpack, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Conway police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 843-248-1790.