See what changes could be coming to Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

The most dangerous intersection in Horry County The top 5 most dangerous intersections in Horry County in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top 5 most dangerous intersections in Horry County in 2018.

Changes could be on the horizon for Kings Highway as Myrtle Beach City Council agreed to enlist the S.C. Department of Transportation to find ways to improve public safety along the roadway.

Officials discussed a series of possible changes, including reducing the lane width and speed limit, that could be made to the busy highway at their monthly workshop meeting Thursday morning.

City Manager John Pedersen said physical changes would need to be made to Kings Highway to deter drivers from speeding with more pedestrians and cyclists traveling along the roadway. Speed limits along the highway range from 25 to 50 mph.

“Speed really is a function of what people are comfortable driving, and as you narrow the lane width, that makes people naturally go slower,” Pedersen said. “I think if we want to slow down the speed on Kings Highway, it’s going to take more than just changing signs, it’s going to take some physical modifications in the roadway to accomplish that.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Planning Director Carol Coleman said the average lane width is 12 feet to 15 feet wide. Lanes along Kings Highway measure over 14 feet, she said.

Heavy traffic flows along Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach Friday near Mr. Joe White Avenue. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Pedersen recommended the city work with SCDOT and Grand Strand Area Transportation Study to determine the consequences and benefits of narrowing the lane width and slowing down the roadway that sees 25,000 to 30,000 cars daily and has experienced increasing vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian accidents.

While the Planning Commission originally suggested adding a bike lane and eliminating travel lanes on both sides of the highway, Pedersen said staff wasn’t comfortable recommending that to council. However, he did recommend a traffic study be conducted to determine the feasibility of reducing lanes, widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, managing on-street parking, reducing the speed limit and narrowing lane width.

“Those are things some of which we think we need to study now and others which I think we’re a little bit more comfortable with going slower on,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen also recommended officials evaluate bike lanes on Oak Street, install sidewalks and crosswalks in areas that don’t have one, and increase the visibility of crosswalks at intersections.

Pedestrians cross Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach Friday at the corner of 12th Avenue North. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Mayor Brenda Bethune said crosswalks should be refashioned with a design representing the city, like a wave. She said it would support the Chamber of Commerce’s motto that “happiness comes in waves.”

With visitors often traveling along Kings Highway to reach their destination, Pedersen said modifying the roadway will create a positive first impression for tourists entering the city. He said it’s important for visitors to see how special the city is before they arrive at their hotel or the beach.

Planning Commission chairman Bill Pritchard said he was pleased to see the city respond favorably to the recommendations offered by planning officials last month. He said the council’s decision is consistent with what they hoped for.

“This I believe is a first step toward a transformation in our community that’s really needed, and it’s one that will have benefits in the long run,” Pritchard said. “There’s huge dollars involved in any permanent changes. Let’s see what works and go from there.”