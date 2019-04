Conway Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of U.S. 501 near Lake Busbee following a 5-vehicle crash involving a boat.

The crash happened Thursday morning, causing lanes to close on the beach-bound side of U.S. 501, Conway police said.

There is no word on injuries at this point.

Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

