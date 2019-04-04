See a Spirit Airline employee dance with young gymnasts at the Myrtle Beach airport

Spirit Airline employee dances with kids at Myrtle Beach airport A Spirit Airline employee joined in to dance with gymnasts from New Jersey who had a delayed flight at Myrtle Beach International Airport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Spirit Airline employee joined in to dance with gymnasts from New Jersey who had a delayed flight at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

A Spirit Airline employee joined in to dance with young gymnasts whose flight was delayed at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Tuesday.

Kristie Brown caught the dance on video and said the group, including her 6-year-old daughter, was in town from New Jersey for the Battle at the Beach competition. In the video, you see the South Jersey Storm gymnasts surrounding a Spirit employee doing the line dance to the song “Wobble.”

“Everyone loved that the employee joined in, the girls especially,” Brown said. “It was so nice of him to help us pass the time while we waited for the delay.”

Brown said she had no idea when posting the video to Twitter that it would be shared widely.

“It’s nice to see that this is being shared and showing some positivity in the world,” Brown said. “It’s the reason I posted it. I wanted people to smile and see the good in the world.”