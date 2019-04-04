Local

See a Spirit Airline employee dance with young gymnasts at the Myrtle Beach airport

Spirit Airline employee dances with kids at Myrtle Beach airport

A Spirit Airline employee joined in to dance with gymnasts from New Jersey who had a delayed flight at Myrtle Beach International Airport. By
Up Next
A Spirit Airline employee joined in to dance with gymnasts from New Jersey who had a delayed flight at Myrtle Beach International Airport. By

A Spirit Airline employee joined in to dance with young gymnasts whose flight was delayed at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Tuesday.

Kristie Brown caught the dance on video and said the group, including her 6-year-old daughter, was in town from New Jersey for the Battle at the Beach competition. In the video, you see the South Jersey Storm gymnasts surrounding a Spirit employee doing the line dance to the song “Wobble.”

“Everyone loved that the employee joined in, the girls especially,” Brown said. “It was so nice of him to help us pass the time while we waited for the delay.”

Brown said she had no idea when posting the video to Twitter that it would be shared widely.

“It’s nice to see that this is being shared and showing some positivity in the world,” Brown said. “It’s the reason I posted it. I wanted people to smile and see the good in the world.”

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  

Read Next

Two arrested in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Two arrested in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

Myrtle Beach police arrested two in connection to a deadly shooting on Dunbar Street. Police were called to the Booker T Washington neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the reported shooting.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service