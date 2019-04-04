Buckle Up: Here’s why you’ll see more than 1,000 Jeeps in Myrtle Beach this weekend

Second Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam being held this weekend Approximately 1,200 Jeeps are registered for the second Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam from Friday through Sunday at the former Myrtle Beach Mall. It features an obstacle course, show, live music, raffles, food trucks and 90 vendors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Approximately 1,200 Jeeps are registered for the second Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam from Friday through Sunday at the former Myrtle Beach Mall. It features an obstacle course, show, live music, raffles, food trucks and 90 vendors.

The roads are going to seem a lot more friendly in Myrtle Beach this weekend. There’s going to be a lot of waving.

Jeep owners have a ritual of waving to each other as they pass, and there will be at least 1,200 Jeeps in town.

The second annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam is being held Friday through Sunday on the site of the former Myrtle Beach Mall off Kings Highway.

The event features the registered Jeeps from 26 states and Canada and an obstacle course, vehicle show, live music, raffles and approximately 90 vendors including food trucks.

The local NS Promotions and Events organizes it and expects the three-day festival to attract several thousand Jeep enthusiasts and attendees. Last year’s inaugural event attracted more than 600 Jeeps and thousands of spectators, according to event creator, NS partner and Native Sons owner Steve Taylor.

Taylor, a longtime Jeep owner, has known of Jeep events in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Ocean City, Maryland, where he attended the event in August 2017 to experience it, and thought it would be a good fit for Myrtle Beach.

The Carolina Trail Stalkers Jeep club helped him recruit participants last year.

“I thought it’s a great demographic for Myrtle Beach because [the Jeep owners] come down here with their families and they spend some money. These people put a lot of money into their Jeeps,” Taylor said.

“We expect this event to grow to 3,000 to 5,000 Jeeps in the next two to three years, making it one of the largest on the East Coast.”

The obstacle course includes a large mud pit, and dirt from the pit is used on other parts of the course along with crushed cars, tractor tires, construction debris, storage containers, drainage tiles, rocks, tree limbs, etc.

Stuart Ricks, owner of Coastline Forestry and Grading, helps construct the course with several of his heavy machinery vehicles.

“A lot of those guys are really talented at driving over that stuff,” Taylor said.

The first Jeep Beach Crawl is part of this year’s event. From 6:30 to 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday up to 200 Jeeps will drive slowly in the sand along the beach from 2nd Ave. North to 24th Ave. North.

Vehicle shows will feature awards for different Jeep class categories.

“Cowboy: The Ultimate Tribute to Kid Rock” will perform from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, and the concert is free for all festival attendees.

The Jeep Jam costs $80 to enter a Jeep and $5 to attend. Parking for non-registered Jeeps is $10 on-site. Festival grounds open at 1 p.m. Friday and close at 5 p.m. Sunday.

A portion of registration proceeds will be donated to Special Operations Wounded Warriors, which provides unique outdoor experiences to U.S. special operations personnel wounded during service.

For more information visit mbjeepjam.com.