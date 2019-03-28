Horry County fire crews respond to apartments fire in Little River area

Two condos were damaged and there were no injuries after a fire at a housing complex in the Little River area on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was initially reported as a three-alarm blaze about 2:30 p.m. at 800 Egret Circle in the Little River off S.C. Highway 9. Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Two housing units were impacted by the fire and nobody was home at the time blaze, said Tony Casey, Horry County Fire and Rescue spokesman. Officials said the fire was caused by a discarded piece of smoking material on the exterior of one of the units.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews also assisted in the blaze as fire trucks and ambulances staged nearby in case they were needed.
Comments