St. Patrick’s Day parade rolls through North Myrtle Beach

A man walks along with the parade as floats move along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Kim Nelson holds her pet Macaw, Cricket, after the conclusion of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Members of North Myrtle Beach Performing Arts dance as their float moves along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Members of Pirates Voyage wave as their float moves along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
A man dressed as a Star Wars character poses along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Jeff Miller of the 501st Carolina Garrison poses as he moves along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
A man dressed as a Darth Vader shakes hands along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
International Junior Miss South Carolina waves as her car moves along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
A man dressed as Luke Skywalker poses along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Miss Green Sea Floyds High School Brooklyn Sawyer tosses out candy as her car moves along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Mark Aston of the Omar Daredevils reacts to the crowd after jumping a go-cart over a ramp along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Members of the Omar Clowns move along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
A little boy dressed as a leprechaun throws out candy along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Little Darlington County Kailani Swihart poses as her car moves along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Mark Aston of the Omar Daredevils jumps a go-cart over a ramp along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Ruby Frost, 6, high fives a clown along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Members of the Omar Shriners move along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Members of the Omar Shriners move along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Members of the Omar Shriners move along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
A golf carts rolls by along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Ruby Frost, 6, watches as parade floats roll by along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Chefs with Tay Chip Concessions prepare sausage during the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.
Josh Bell
Splash, the mascot for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans moves along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Kylie and Joanna, 9, and Elyse, 11, watch as parade floats roll by along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Children reach for candy as parade floats roll by along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
Children watch as parade floats roll by along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach police officers circle at the west end of Main Street in North Myrtle Beach before the start of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Josh Bell
Rebecca Hyatt, 9, watches as parade floats roll by along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach during the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday.
Josh Bell
A bagpiper gets in formation along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach before the start of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Josh Bell
A man dressed as a leprechaun waves to onlookers along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach before the start of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach police officers sit at the west end of Main Street in North Myrtle Beach before the start of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Josh Bell
A man dressed as a leprechaun sits along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach before the start of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Josh Bell
Crowds gather along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach before the start of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Josh Bell
An English Bulldog stands along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach before the start of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Josh Bell
A bagpiper moves along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach before the start of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Josh Bell
Members of the Wake & District Safety Pipes & Drums move along Main Street in North Myrtle Beach at the start of the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Josh Bell
