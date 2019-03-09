Area students compete for chance to go to national spelling bee

Hayden Broz (L) of St. James Intermediate School and David Hix (R) of St. Andrew Catholic School shake hands after Hix’s victory in the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
David Hix of St. Andrew Catholic School speaks with media members after winning the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
David Hix of St. Andrew Catholic School correctly spells “pickelhaube” to win the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
David Hix of St. Andrew Catholic School (L) stands with Hayden Broz (R) of St. James Intermediate School after winning the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hayden Broz (L) of St. James Intermediate School and David Hix (R) of St. Andrew Catholic School react after Hix’s victory in the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hayden Broz of St. James Intermediate listens as a word is given to him in the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Broz finished as the bee’s runner-up behind St. Andrew Catholic School’s David Hix, who will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
David Hix of St. Andrew Catholic School speaks with media members after winning the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hayden Broz of St. James Intermediate correctly spells a word in the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Broz finished as the bee’s runner-up behind St. Andrew Catholic School’s David Hix, who will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
David Hix of St. Andrew Catholic School spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix won the bee, and will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hayden Broz (L) of St. James Intermediate School and David Hix (R) of St. Andrew Catholic School react after Hix’s victory in the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Carver’s Bay Middle School student Jakari Vanderhorst correctly spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
David Hix of St. Andrew Catholic School waits his turn during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix won the bee, and will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
David Hix of St. Andrew Catholic School correctly spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Hix won the bee, and will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
St. Michael Catholic student Lauren Nederostek correctly spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Matthew Carter of Ocean Drive Elementary School spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Avery Fisher of Palmetto Bays Elementary correctly spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
St. Michael Catholic student Lauren Nederostek spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Spellers wait their turns during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the event. He will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hayden Broz of St. James Intermediate School thinks before spelling a word as Waccamaw Middle’s Liam Perry looks on in the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Broz finished as the bee’s runner-up behind St. Andrew Catholic School’s David Hix, who will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hayden Broz of St. James Intermediate correctly spells a word in the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Broz finished as the bee’s runner-up behind St. Andrew Catholic School’s David Hix, who will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hillary Agness of Socastee Middle School spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hamilton Hohman of Vine and Branches Home Educators listens as he is given a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hayden Broz of St. James Intermediate correctly spells a word in the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Broz finished as the bee’s runner-up behind St. Andrew Catholic School’s David Hix, who will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Conway Christian’s Carolina Hogue listens as she is given a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Socastee Elementary student Lauren Laxamana listens as she is given a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Kayden Freburger of Myrtle Beach Intermediate School spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Reid Batchelor of St. James Middle School spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Avery Fisher of Palmetto Bays Elementary correctly spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Andrew Doyel of River Oaks Elementary listens as he is given a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Loris Middle’s Ysabelle Tabuno spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Veronica McManus of Myrtle Beach Middle School spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Kingston Elementary’s Shaeleigh Wriglesworth spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Pleasant Hill Elementary student Matthew Jones spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Ten Oaks Middle School student Alia Abou Dakka correctly spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. Dakka finished third in the contest behind winner David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School, who will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Waccamaw Middle student Liam Perry spells a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Alyssia Harrelson of Daisy Elementary listens as she is given a word during the 2019 Regional Spelling Bee at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. David Hix of St. Andrew Christian School won the contest. Hix will move on to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com