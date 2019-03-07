Horry coroner IDs pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Longs

A 61-year-old died after being by two cars while lying in a Longs roadway on Thursday evening.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Dennis Moore.
Around 7:20 p.m., a Nissan and Toyota were traveling west on S.C. Highway 90 near Old Chesterfield Road, said Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The area is in the Wampee section of Longs.
The Nissan first hit Moore, who was lying in the roadway, Jones said. Then, the Toyota hit Moore and continued on to hit a second pedestrian. The second pedestrian was not hurt.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
The Highway Patrol continues its investigation into the crash.
Comments