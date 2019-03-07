Local

Horry coroner IDs pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Longs

By Alex Lang

March 07, 2019 11:31 PM

A 61-year-old died after being by two cars while lying in a Longs roadway on Thursday evening.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Dennis Moore.

Around 7:20 p.m., a Nissan and Toyota were traveling west on S.C. Highway 90 near Old Chesterfield Road, said Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The area is in the Wampee section of Longs.

The Nissan first hit Moore, who was lying in the roadway, Jones said. Then, the Toyota hit Moore and continued on to hit a second pedestrian. The second pedestrian was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol continues its investigation into the crash.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

