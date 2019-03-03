Local

Police seek public’s help in locating missing man with medical problem

By David Wetzel

March 03, 2019 12:06 PM

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old man.

Matthew Ryan Ferguson, who is 6-foot and 230 pounds, was last seen Friday at a home on S.C. 319 in the Conway area of Horry County, according a department news release.

Ferguson has a serious medical problem and could be at great risk, the release states.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact them at 843-915-8477.

