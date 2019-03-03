Police seek public’s help in locating missing man with medical problem

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old man.
Matthew Ryan Ferguson, who is 6-foot and 230 pounds, was last seen Friday at a home on S.C. 319 in the Conway area of Horry County, according a department news release.
Ferguson has a serious medical problem and could be at great risk, the release states.
Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact them at 843-915-8477.
