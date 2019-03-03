Severe thunderstorm threat issued for Horry, Georgetown counties tonight

Horry and Georgetown counties face a severe thunderstorm threat that could produce winds up to 60 mph Sunday evening through midnight Monday.
The storm threat, which could produce scattered intense events, is forecast to be most severe south of the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina. The storms could produce tornadoes but flooding is expected to be minimal, the NWS said.
Damaging winds are at an “elevated” level and could cause downed trees, according to the weather service.
Farther inland is where widespread and more intense storms are most likely, while severe storms in our area are forecast to be short-lived and isolated, the NWS reports.
Rainfall is forecast to be an inch to 1 1/4 inches and ponding on roads is possible, according to the weather service.
