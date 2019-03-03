Former Horry County firefighter who died in Maine blaze remembered as hero, leader

Disbelief. Shock.
Those are the words a pair of Horry County firefighters used to describe their reactions to learning that former coworker Joel Barnes had died during a four-alarm blaze while working for Berwick (Maine) Fire Rescue on Friday.
“As firefighters we’re a very tight-knit group. Unfortunately in the line of duty that’s happened more than any of us would like to see,” said Horry County firefighter and paramedic Chad DuBarr. “We feel sad, we mourn the loss of a firefighter, but when that name comes across your phone and you recognize it and you know that person and you can really relate to it, it hits you hard. It was rough.”
Capt. Barnes, a paramedic, training officer and emergency medical services coordinator for Berwick Fire Rescue, died while leading another firefighter during an interior attack of a large apartment blaze when conditions suddenly worsened, according to a press release the Town of Berwick and Berwick Fire Rescue released through a public relations firm.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
“Captain Barnes died a hero, battling a large and dangerous building fire. He made the ultimate sacrifice for his community,” Berwick Fire Chief Dennis Plante said in the release.
Barnes worked for Horry County for only a couple years, according to both DuBarr and Capt. Brad Kavetski. Barnes left the department to work closer to his family, they said. Despite his short time here, Barnes left a lasting impression, the firefighters said.
DuBarr first met Barnes while working as a volunteer and then worked alongside him when he joined the department full time.
“He was kind of like that quiet guy, but when he spoke people listened. He knew what he was doing,” said DuBarr, now in his fourth year. “There’s a lot of people that go in that solely want to be on the fire side or solely want to be on the medical side, but he was able to both jobs at a very high level and he was always very encouraging of me to show passion on both sides, not just one.”
Kavetski said that while he didn’t work directly with Barnes he got to know the man over time. He described him as a well-respected firefighter in the community.
“Upon initially meeting him he was quiet and reserved, but once you got to know him you quickly realized that he had a quick sense of humor and he was easy to get along with,” said Kavetski, who has been with the department eight years.
Firefighters in Maine on Saturday held a 24-hour vigil in Barnes’ honor, and his family put out a statement regarding his death.
“Joel always wanted to be a firefighter. He died doing the job he loved, helping his brother firefighters,” it read. “Joel died a hero, and while nothing can ease the tremendous sense of loss and grief that we are now feeling, we are proud that his final actions were selfless.”
DuBarr said that his understanding was that Barnes was shielding the other firefighter following a mayday call as conditions inside the structure worsened.
“I wouldn’t expect anything less knowing him as a person and how caring and passionate he was about his job and co-workers to take that responsibility on himself,” he said.
Kavetski added that while such a tragedy is possible, it is something firefighters are well aware of when they sign up.
“The majority of us get into this profession to help the community, to serve the public and that kind of creates that camaraderie between us firefighters,” he said. “I tell my guys I work with, I would want you to do the same for me in that situation. That kind of just goes with the mindset we have down in training.
“We’re looking out for each other and we always have each other’s backs. I think that’s kind of ingrained into our brain and our DNA to look out for each other and be there for each other.”
On Saturday, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue honored Barnes by “assigning him to our rigs for one final ride,” according to a Facebook post that shows a dry-erase board with his name written in as company officer. Meanwhile, Horry County firefighters were still coping while sharing stories and memories of their late former coworker, Kavetski said.
“I’m sure it’s going to take quite some time for his family, his friends, his coworkers to heal, to move on,” he said.
Comments