Here’s how much money the 2019 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge raised for Special Olympics SC

Approximately 700 people took a freezing plunge into the Atlantic Ocean for a good cause Saturday.
The result? Approximately $108,000 raised for Special Olympics South Carolina.
Indeed, the “Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge took place for the 14th year at Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. The event was hosted by the SC Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The Polar Plunge requires participants to raise at least $50 in pledges before taking an icy dip in the ocean in a show of support for the cause. Organizers say $108,000 was raised Saturday, eclipsing the $97,000 accumulated in 2018 and the stated 2019 goal of $90,000.
According to the event’s website, the Polar Plunge is the largest local fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. While the Myrtle Beach event for many years was the lone event, other parts of the state have joined in on the plunge to help raise funds, the website states. Since 2016, the annual plunge has grown to include games, live music, food, dancing, cheering and other activities.
Local law enforcement personnel, first responders, area high school students and others were among the participants.
