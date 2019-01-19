Local

Police seeking public’s help in locating Carolina Forest resident

By David Wetzel

January 19, 2019 11:57 AM

Horry County police
Horry County police

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Joseph Cambra, 73, was last seen at his home in Carolina Forest on Monday, according to an Horry County news release.

Cambra left his home in a blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra with South Carolina license plate QKK630, the release states. He has not been heard from since.

Cambra is known to have trouble walking and may be using a wheelchair, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with any information call them at 843-915-TIPs (8477).

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

  Comments  

things to do