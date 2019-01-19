Police seeking public’s help in locating Carolina Forest resident

Horry County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Joseph Cambra, 73, was last seen at his home in Carolina Forest on Monday, according to an Horry County news release.
Cambra left his home in a blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra with South Carolina license plate QKK630, the release states. He has not been heard from since.
Cambra is known to have trouble walking and may be using a wheelchair, according to the release.
Police ask that anyone with any information call them at 843-915-TIPs (8477).
