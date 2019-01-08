Pre-packaged sandwiches recalled after FDA finds listeria in Horry County facility

Three varieties of Lunch Box pre-packaged sandwiches have been recalled after the FDA found listeria in the manufacturing facility.
On Thursday, the FDA let Grand Strand Sandwich know swabs from the company’s meat slicing area taken Dec. 11 tested positive for listeria. So Lunch Box Italian Subs, Ham & Cheese sandwiches and Ham & Swiss Croissants distributed from Dec. 17 through Friday have been recalled.
The sandwiches mainly are sold in convenience stores and vending machines in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Grand Strand Sandwich Company is based in Longs, South Carolina.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Those with these sandwiches can throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. Questions can be directed to Kirk McCumbee at 843-399-2999, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Listeria brings stomachaches, headaches, diarrhea and fever to 1,600 in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It can be fatal, mostly to senior citizens and the very young. Pregnant women infected with listeria can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.
Charles Duncan contributed reporting.
Comments