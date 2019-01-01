Missing fisherman found dead near boat landing, no foul play suspected

A missing fisherman was found dead Tuesday morning near a boat landing, though officials say no foul play is suspected.
Myrtle Beach police identified the man as James McIntyre, 67, who was found near the Peter Vaught Sr. boat landing. Horry County police assisted in the investigation.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
According to a Myrtle Beach Police report, a woman said her father, McIntyre, went fishing around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
McIntyre took his white Ford Ranger and his jon boat to fish, the report states. The daughter said he normally fishes north to Cherry Grove, but because they were staying further south, she didn’t believe McIntyre would travel that far.
Police tracked McIntyre’s phone to Kings Road near the Tanger Outlet mall south of North Myrtle Beach. Officers responded to the boat landing where they found McIntyre’s vehicle, according to police. The boat was not at the truck, but the boat seats were in the back of the vehicle.
The Horry County Coroner’s office was called to the boat landing Tuesday morning.
Comments