A building is believed to be a total loss from a fire at Barefoot Landing late Friday

The Barefoot General Store at Barefoot Landing is a complete loss following a fire Friday night, in the estimation of North Myrtle Beach Fire Battalion Chief Todd Davis.
“Everything is pretty much gone,” Davis said. “I would say the building will end up coming down eventually, unfortunately. There was a huge fuel load. There was a lot of stuff in there, a lot of merchandise, a lot of T-shirts, so there was a lot of heat.
“. . . There’s no integrity to the roof anymore. Structurally it’s completely burned out. There’s nothing left to hold it up.”
Fire crews arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The entire Barefoot Landing area was blocked off during and in the aftermath of the multi-alarm blaze, as flames came through the roof and windows of the store. “There was a lot of high wind, which made it difficult for us,” Davis said.
Firefighters from North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Horry County and Calabash, North Carolina responded.
Davis said a fire crew remained on the scene overnight and put out at least one area of the building that flared up.
Despite there being buildings nearby, including Wild Wing Cafe, officials said the general store was the only building impacted by the fire and there were no injuries.
Davis said the cause of the fire has not been determined and will be under investigation.
