Former Myrtle Beach employee charged after allegedly taking pictures of police documents

A Myrtle Beach city employee was arrested for allegedly taking pictures of documents in an ongoing police investigation and showing them to an unauthorized person, police say.
Rolonda Sharane Bellamy, 24, is charged with public official misconduct in office. Bellamy was employed with the City of Myrtle Beach’s municipal clerk of court office at the time of the incident, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
During her time as a City of Myrtle Beach employee, Bellamy was entrusted with sensitive information that could not be obtained by the public, a warrant for her arrest reads.
According to the warrant, Bellamy admitted to taking 25 pictures of arrest and search warrants. Police were investigation a violent crime, officials said.
“Such careless and wonton dissemination of this sensitive information could negatively impact the overall safety of the general public,” the warrant reads.
Bellamy was takent to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where bond was set at $10,000. She was released on Friday afternoon. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case at the request of Myrtle Beach police.
